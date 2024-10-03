Iranians, Iraqis, Lebanese Celebrate Tehran’s Retaliatory Missile Strikes

(MENAFN) Iranians were not alone in celebrating Tehran’s retaliatory missile strikes on the Israeli regime, as joy quickly spread across the region.



Videos of hypersonic ballistic missiles launched from Iranian soil and their dramatic entry into Israeli skies circulated widely on social media.



In West Asia, where animosity toward the Israeli has long existed, the Israeli regime’s actions over the past year have deepened this resentment. The quick and precise Iranian missile strikes intensified the region’s hostility, reinforcing the widespread anger toward Israel.



The scale of the Iranian operation and the rapid barrage of missiles targeting Israel indicated that this was no ordinary retaliation.



In neighboring Iraq, large-scale celebrations erupted across several cities, including Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, Basrah, Wasit, Kut, Nasiriyah, and Dhi Qar. The festive atmosphere extended into the late hours, with people gathering in the provinces of Babil, Kirkuk, and Diwaniyah as well.



Footage from the celebrations showed massive crowds chanting, car convoys honking horns, waving flags, and holding up posters of Iraqi martyrs and Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah. In Baghdad’s Palestine Street, sweets were handed out to motorists as the jubilant mood spread.



Lebanon, too, particularly in southern regions and the southern suburbs of Beirut, saw widespread celebration over the Iranian missile strikes, which shook Israel, including its capital, Tel Aviv.





MENAFN03102024000045016755ID1108743515