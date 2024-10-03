OPEC Denies Reports Of Potential Oil Price Drop
10/3/2024 3:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
OPEC has rejected claims made by The Wall Street
Journal that Saudi Arabia's energy Minister, Abdulaziz bin
Salman Al-Saud, warned OPEC+ members that oil prices could fall to
$50 per barrel if the alliance's agreements are not adhered to,
Azernews reports.
According to a statement published by OPEC on "X" (formerly
Twitter), the claims are "completely unfounded." OPEC clarified
that there was no video conference or call among OPEC+ members last
week, as suggested by the American publication.
The organization also pointed out that the last official meeting
of OPEC+ took place on September 5, prior to today's monitoring
committee meeting.
"The dubious claims related to anonymous sources have no
credibility and are completely fabricated," OPEC emphasized in its
statement.
