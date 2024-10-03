عربي


Nagarjuna Files Complaint Against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Over Remarks On Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Divorce

10/3/2024 9:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) actor Nagarjuna on Thursday filed a complaint against Telangana Minister and congress leader Konda Surekha over her remarks on the divorce of his son and actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

A copy of the complaint was shared on Naga Chaitanya social media handle 'X'.

Surekha had blamed the opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao for the divorce of actors.

