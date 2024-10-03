Nagarjuna Files Complaint Against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Over Remarks On Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Divorce
Date
10/3/2024 9:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) actor Nagarjuna on Thursday filed a complaint against Telangana Minister and congress leader Konda Surekha over her remarks on the divorce of his son and actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
A copy of the complaint was shared on Naga Chaitanya social media handle 'X'.
Surekha had blamed the opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao for the divorce of actors.
MENAFN03102024007365015876ID1108743530
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.