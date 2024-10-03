Ukrainian official criticizes Western support for failing to arm Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Deputy of Defense for European Integration Aleksandr Balanutsa has criticized Kiev’s “infantile” supporters for not allowing the use of Western-supplied missiles to strike targets deep within Russia. He cautioned that if Ukraine does not succeed, member states on the bloc’s eastern flank could become targets for Moscow.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has been urging Western allies for months to permit the use of U.S.-made ATACMS, British Storm Shadows, and French SCALP missiles against internationally recognized Russian territory. While London and Paris have expressed willingness to approve their use, they have stated that Washington's approval is necessary first.



The White House appears to remain hesitant about the proposal, citing concerns over a potential escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that such a move would directly involve Western nations in the fighting, as the Ukrainian military lacks the capability to operate these advanced missiles independently.



During a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum on Wednesday, Balanutsa expressed frustration, stating, “Sometimes I think that the collective West, to some extent, is really full of infantilization and ideas. Do we have to even ask the question ‘can Ukraine [have] the right to do this or that?’” He further predicted that without providing Ukraine with the necessary resources to counter Russia now, Moscow would target the Baltic states, Poland, and Moldova.



