Webmd Ignite Enhances Health Plans' Care Management Programs With The Addition Of Coach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Coach integrates seamlessly into plan care managers' workflow, enabling them to deliver tailored health education and coaching to members with an ability to target precise populations, measure impact and track behavioral change over time.



NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Ignite , a leading full-service growth partner for organizations in the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of Coach ® , an integrated solution that enhances and elevates care management programs. Engineered specifically for health plans, Coach is a comprehensive platform that integrates seamlessly into care managers' workflows, enabling them to deliver tailored health education, videos and interactive resources to members to improve outcomes and drive greater satisfaction.

Coach represents another key component of WebMD Ignite's strategy to unlock greater value for health plans by helping them improve member engagement and grow loyalty. The solution builds on its growing set of services specifically for health plan care managers, which includes the recently launched HealthHub Interactive . Health plans invest significant administrative resources into their care management programs but often struggle with low engagement - with studies suggesting it can be just 13% among eligible members or lower. Multiple factors contribute to low engagement, including a lack of personalized support for member preferences and circumstances in addition to low member health literacy levels about their specific conditions.

To overcome these challenges, Coach empowers nurses, program managers, health coaches and other professionals who administer care management and population health initiatives to deliver the right message at the right time through preferred channels - phone, email, SMS, chat or direct mail. Available via a centralized application, all content is evidence-based, is crafted to inspire healthy behavioral change and can be tailored to meet specific member needs. It also comes with powerful analytics that provide insight into member progress and engagement, while also tracking trends and generating population-wide reports that demonstrate which care management programs are making the most difference.

The key features of Coach include:



Industry's most comprehensive set of member education: Coach offers a vast library of educational resources that can be bundled and tailored to individual member needs. From chronic disease management to wellness tips, Coach's content also can be curated into care collections that support a health plan's various disease management or population-specific programs.

Member behavior change support: Utilizing proven behavior-change techniques and flexible content, Coach helps members adopt healthier lifestyles. It includes a brief assessment that helps pinpoint a member's behavior-change stage for a given condition and provides automated recommendations for specific content to help move them forward. It also has interactive features such as goal setting, progress tracking and personalized feedback to motivate members to stay on track with their health goals.

In-depth analytics: Coach provides health plan leaders with in-depth analytics, offering valuable insights into member engagement and health trends. These analytics help health plans identify areas for improvement, measure the effectiveness of care programs and make data-driven decisions to enhance care delivery. Campaign development tools: Care Management teams can create tailored content sets that support ongoing member campaigns. Whether it's educating members about flu vaccines or other season-specific conditions, health plan care managers can select and curate the perfect resources to support a larger initiative and to reach the right audience.

"Care management and population health management programs are an essential strategy for health plans to both improve member engagement and impact health outcomes. Despite their potential, they've historically suffered from low engagement and unclear ROI. To fix this, we've engineered solutions that support diverse member populations and earn the right to engage them with highly-relevant content, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes," said Ann Bilyew, EVP, Health and President, Healthcare Solutions Group, at WebMD Ignite. "Coach delivers greater value for health plans by fitting seamlessly into the care manager's workflow so they can deliver personalized, evidence-based education to members that promotes behavioral changes. Together with our broader product suite, we're ensuring health plan care management programs are more impactful, data-driven and responsive to the unique needs of each member."

With a proven track record of driving high levels of engagement, WebMD Ignite helps health plans overcome challenges by combining advanced technology with the industry's most robust suite of health education content, videos and interactive tools. Its capabilities were further enhanced following the recent acquisition of Healthwise , which both significantly expanded its bank of resources and content and incorporated Healthwise's seamless integration process with care management programs.

About WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite, a division of WebMD and Internet Brands, is the growth partner for healthcare organizations. We guide people to better health at all stages of their journey, from Discovery to Recovery. Our comprehensive experience and unprecedented reach generate measurable results within the industry. By applying data and analytics at scale, we engage individuals with timely, relevant messaging that optimizes experiences and outcomes, driving loyalty and lifetime value for our clients. Learn more at WebMDIgnite.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network, and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE WebMD Ignite

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED