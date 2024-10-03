Lille achieves surprising victory against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League matchday 2

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Lille achieved a surprising victory against during matchday 2 of the Champions League. Jonathan David was the hero for Lille, converting a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, which ultimately shocked the Spanish giants at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. This result leaves both Real Madrid and Lille in a precarious position in the group standings, with each team accumulating three points; Real Madrid currently sits in 17th place while Lille is in 18th.



In another match, Bayern Munich faced a setback against Aston Villa, losing 1-0 at Villa Park. The only goal of the game came from Jhon Duran, who found the back of the net in the 79th minute, adding to Bayern's struggles in the tournament. This defeat further complicates Bayern's efforts to advance in the Champions League, highlighting the unpredictability of this year's competition.



Meanwhile, at Lisbon's Estadio do SL Benfica, Benfica delivered a resounding performance against Atletico Madrid, securing a decisive 4-0 victory. The scoring opened with Kerem Akturkoglu in the 13th minute, followed by Angel Di Maria, who doubled the lead shortly after. Alexander Bah added a third goal in the 75th minute, and Orkun Kokcu capped off the impressive display by converting a penalty kick in the 84th minute, solidifying Benfica's dominance in the match.



With six points accumulated after two matches in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund currently leads the group on goal difference. They are closely followed by several clubs, including Brest, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Juventus, all of whom have also made strong starts to the tournament. This early stage of the Champions League promises to be competitive, with many teams vying for the top positions in their respective groups.

