GCC Chief: Gulf-Iran Meeting Focuses On Regional, Int'l Situation
Date
10/3/2024 8:02:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Thursday the informal meeting of GCC and Iranian foreign ministers aimed to discuss regional and international Political developments and to welcome the positive steps taken in bilateral relations.
The statement followed the informal joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and Iran, held on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit. The meeting was chaired by sheikh Mohammad bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and current president of the ministerial council.
It included the participation of the foreign ministers of the GCC countries and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday in Doha, Qatar.
The GCC chief stressed that during the meeting, the importance of continuing this bilateral communication between the GCC countries and Iran was highlighted, with the aim of reaching understandings that foster a positive environment and contribute to the constructive enhancement of relations between the GCC and Iran.
Furthermore, he noted that the meeting addressed the escalating tensions in the region and their serious implications for both regional and international peace and security.
The GCC reaffirmed during the meeting the importance of de-escalation, exercising the utmost restraint, and preventing further instability and the threats posed by wars and destruction, along with their impacts on the peoples of the region and the world, he noted. (end)
sss
MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108743195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.