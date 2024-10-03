GCC Chief: Gulf-Iran Meeting Focuses On Regional, Int'l Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Thursday the informal meeting of GCC and Iranian foreign ministers aimed to discuss regional and international developments and to welcome the positive steps taken in bilateral relations.

The statement followed the informal joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and Iran, held on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit. The meeting was chaired by Mohammad bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and current president of the ministerial council.

It included the participation of the foreign ministers of the GCC countries and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday in Doha, Qatar.

The GCC chief stressed that during the meeting, the importance of continuing this bilateral communication between the GCC countries and Iran was highlighted, with the aim of reaching understandings that foster a positive environment and contribute to the constructive enhancement of relations between the GCC and Iran.

Furthermore, he noted that the meeting addressed the escalating tensions in the region and their serious implications for both regional and international peace and security.

The GCC reaffirmed during the meeting the importance of de-escalation, exercising the utmost restraint, and preventing further instability and the threats posed by wars and destruction, along with their impacts on the peoples of the region and the world, he noted. (end)

