7Up Destinations Venezuela By Pepsico Design And Innovation Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced that PepsiCo Design and Innovation 's "7Up Destinations Venezuela" has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the limited-edition 7Up cans, which capture the essence of Venezuela's most picturesque destinations.The 7Up Destinations Venezuela campaign showcases the relevance of packaging design in creating an emotional connection with consumers while maintaining brand recognition. By representing iconic Venezuelan locations such as Adicora, Los Roques, El Yaque, and Canaima, the design aligns with the growing trend of incorporating local elements and cultural references in packaging, resonating with the target market and fostering a sense of pride and belonging.The award-winning design stands out for its harmonious blend of visual elements that reflect the lushness of Venezuela's flora and fauna, as well as the refreshing attitude and taste of 7Up. The front of the can retains the classic 7Up green for easy brand recognition, while the backside features a tropical aqua blue backdrop that complements the travel-inspired graphics. This thoughtful composition creates a visually striking and memorable packaging design that effectively communicates the campaign's theme.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design and creating meaningful connections with consumers. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of packaging design. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and setting new industry standards.Interested parties may learn more about the 7Up Destinations Venezuela design and its creators at:About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively combining form and function. The award highlights the designers' skill in developing innovative solutions that enhance user experience and align with the specific criteria of the Packaging Design category, which includes factors such as sustainability, brand identity, user convenience, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. The award provides a platform for designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition for their outstanding achievements. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants contribute to advancing the packaging industry and inspiring future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

