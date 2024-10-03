Optimize Inventory, Minimize Costs With Log-Hub's New Inventory Optimization App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Up to 15% cost savings and boosted service levels with data-driven inventory management tailored to users' unique demand patterns.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Log-hub is expanding its portfolio with the new Inventory Optimization App , a powerful tool designed to streamline inventory management while reducing costs. Tailored for businesses looking to maintain an optimal balance between inventory levels and service quality, this app offers a comprehensive solution to inventory challenges.

The Inventory Optimization App helps businesses choose the best inventory policies based on historical and forecasted demand data, ensuring that service levels are met while minimizing ordering, holding, and shortage costs. By utilizing advanced algorithms, including standard academic formulas and Log-hub's proprietary AI-driven multi-dimensional mathematical optimization, users can expect cost savings of 5-15% compared to traditional approaches.

Supporting multiple inventory policies like (s,Q), (s,S), (R,S), and (R,s,S), the app provides flexibility to adapt to various demand patterns and operational constraints. Users can also factor in supplier constraints like Minimum Order Quantities (MOQ) and reorder batch sizes to create tailored inventory strategies.

The app's ability to simulate both AS-IS and optimized scenarios allows businesses to visualize improvements and make data-driven decisions. Inventory planners and supply chain managers benefit from reduced manual effort and better control over high-impact SKUs, while freeing up resources for more strategic tasks.

With seamless integration into Excel through Office 365, the Inventory Optimization App fits smoothly into existing workflows, making it an efficient, user-friendly addition to any supply chain toolkit.

Aside from the new app in the Supply Chain Apps portfolio, Log-hub introduces enhancements to the existing apps with the Log-hub 4.4 update release.

The new features include:

1's Map Layers feature allows users to save and overlay maps, like customer regions and transportation routes, for faster and more efficient analysis. With pre-built logistics layers, such as Zip2 regions and LSP hub locations, this feature simplifies planning, reduces manual work, and improves team collaboration, making supply chain decision-making more streamlined and Transport Optimization Plus and Milkrun Optimization Plus introduce features like Relative Breaks, allowing flexible driving breaks based on hours driven. For Milkrun Optimization Plus users, Cost per Kilometre, enables better budget control through route cost tracking, while the Loading Time at Depot Level feature streamlines scheduling by factoring loading and unloading wait times, improving planning accuracy and reducing manual Service Level Constraint in Network Design Plus allows users to ensure a percentage of shipments come from warehouses within specific distances, helping meet service-level agreements. Additionally, penalty costs for unmet constraints optimize both logistics efficiency and customer Long Running APIs for Network Design Plus and Location Planning allow users to run calculations in the background and get notified when results are ready, improving overall productivity and ensuring smoother workflows, especially for large supply chain models.

By integrating cutting-edge technology with user-friendly functionalities, these tools empower businesses to optimize their inventory strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and make data-driven decisions. With these enhancements, Log-hub is not just providing solutions but is also paving the way for a more efficient and responsive supply chain landscape.

About Log-hub

Log-hub is a leading provider of AI-based Supply Chain Apps and expert Data, Analytics and AI services dedicated to revolutionizing supply chain optimization. With a focus on turning supply chain data into actionable insights, Log-hub empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence, cost reduction, and sustainability enhancement. As a global leader in supply chain optimization, Log-hub is committed to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to its clients.

Log-hub AG

Schwandweg 5, Schindellegi, Switzerland 8834

Milica Malinovic

Log-hub AG

