Bikepacking Roots And Experience Fayetteville Launch Extensive Bikepacking Route Network In Northwest Arkansas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With more than a million acres of National Forest and hundreds of miles of gravel roads at our door, Fayetteville is a natural basecamp for outdoor adventure.” - Molly Rawn, Experience Fayetteville CEOFAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bikepacking Roots and Experience Fayetteville today proudly launched the visionary Fayetteville Bikepacking Route . This unique, progressive suite of loops offers multi-day riding adventures for bikepackers of all experience levels and will further cement Fayetteville and the greater Northwest Arkansas region as a destination for bikepackers.



The Route Network showcases the region's extensive array of quiet gravel roads, rural communities, and diverse landscapes, including the Springfield Plateau, the Ozark's Boston Mountains, and the Buffalo River Valley. Five unique routes range from 60 to 190 miles (for 2 to 4-day trips), and these loops can be linked together into several longer tours of up to 260-plus miles.



“With more than a million acres of National Forest and hundreds of miles of gravel roads at our door, Fayetteville is a natural basecamp for outdoor adventure,” said Molly Rawn, Experience Fayetteville CEO.“We're excited to lead the way in launching the first curated set of bikepacking routes in our region from overnight to multi-day adventures.”



Riders new to bikepacking can progress through these loops to gain experience and confidence, and more seasoned bikepackers can use the longer routes as preparation for the even more ambitious Arkansas High Country Route (created by the Adventure Cycling Association).



The network boasts a range of riding experiences which vary both in length and technicality. Beginner-friendly overnight loops meander through gentle hills on the Razorback Greenway and out to Lake Wedington. The rugged Boston Mountains and Devil's Den State Park are visited on a pair of 2- and 3-day loops. And the incredibly scenic Buffalo River country lies to the east, the destination of loops taking 3 to 4-plus days. All these routes begin in Fayetteville, a paradise for gravel cyclists and the perfect basecamp for adventure in the Ozarks.



Bikepacking Roots' Co-Founder and Routes Director, Kurt Refsnider, led the development of the new network, in collaboration with local experts like Andrew Onermaa of Ozark Gravel Cyclists.



“The terrain and gravel riding opportunities in the Fayetteville region are incredibly diverse,” Refsnider said.“This is the perfect place to host a suite of routes that cater to the full spectrum of bikepackers. The route network takes riders to some absolute gems along the way.”



Resources have been packaged into a convenient, foldable guidebook format with logistical information to support trip planning, detailed overviews of each route option, and a handy QR code to direct riders to further online resources including files for navigating each route available in Ride with GPS. Guidebooks can be picked up at the Experience Fayetteville visitor center or requested by emailing ....



The Fayetteville Bikepacking Route Network represents a true partnership between Experience Fayetteville and Bikepacking Roots. Co-creating a catalog of routes and resources further cements Fayetteville's role as a world-class bikepacking destination.



Furthermore, this project highlights Bikepacking Roots' growing presence and commitment to forging lasting partnerships around the country.“At Bikepacking Roots, we are committed to developing and stewarding high-quality bikepacking routes across the country that expand opportunities for cyclists of all levels,” said Noelle Battle of Bikepacking Roots.“I couldn't be more excited to launch this innovative, beginner-focused bikepacking network in a place like Fayetteville and the greater Northwest Arkansas region.”



Photos for editorial and media use can be found here .

