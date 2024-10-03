Padel Alba Publishes Article Stating Its Concerns On Unsafe U.S. Padel Courts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ray BrinkmanisSPAIN, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- By Ray Brinkmanis, co-founder of Padel AlbaRay Brinkmanis, the co-founder of Padel Court Padel Alba, is raising a red flag as hurricane season, which has already begun, intensifies across the U.S.“In the coming months, we're going to see padel courts blowing down the streets from even a Category 2 hurricane,” he warns. With many courts built for quick sales rather than long-term safety, he believes it's only a matter of time before the consequences unfold.Ray's conviction is rooted in the harsh reality of extreme weather conditions in the U.S., particularly in states like Florida and the Carolinas, where hurricanes frequently wreak havoc. The recent Category 4 Hurricane Helene, which has taken many lives and devastated entire towns in North Carolina, serves as a stark reminder of the power of these storms.“It's not just a potential issue-it's already happening, and I'm deeply concerned that the padel industry isn't taking it seriously,” says Ray.He stresses that the problem isn't just about courts being damaged or destroyed. The real risk, in his eyes, is the long-term impact on the sport itself.“When courts start flying through the air, injuring people, damaging property, and making headlines for all the wrong reasons, local authorities are going to crack down hard,” Ray predicts.“We'll see stricter regulations, more red tape, and an enormous slowdown in the growth of padel across the U.S. It's a disaster waiting to happen.”Ray doesn't hold back in his criticism of other manufacturers, who he believes are prioritizing quick sales over safety.“They're pushing out substandard courts that aren't fit for purpose. It's dangerous, irresponsible, and it's going to damage the sport. We can't afford to let that happen.”At Padel Alba, the focus has always been on safety, quality, and long-term solutions. After extensive research and wind load studies, Padel Alba developed two specific wind-resistant court models: a 125 mph wind-resistant court for states like New York, New Jersey, and California, and a 150 mph court for hurricane-prone areas like Miami and the Carolinas. These courts are designed to withstand Category 4 hurricanes, ensuring they remain intact and secure during extreme weather conditions."These aren't just a luxury-they're a necessity," Ray insists. "When we look at the damage hurricanes can cause, it's clear that courts built to anything less than these standards are a serious liability. It's not just about the financial costs, it's about lives, injuries, and the future of the sport."Ray's concerns are also grounded in the potential fallout for padel's growing presence in the U.S.“We've seen huge growth in the sport, but all it takes is one major incident-one storm tearing through a cluster of courts-and padel's reputation is at risk. Not to mention the damage to property and the safety of the communities around these facilities. It would be a step backward at a time when we should be pushing the sport forward.”He is unequivocal in his message: "We've got one shot to get this right. Padel is booming in the U.S., but if we don't start building courts that can withstand the realities of American weather, it's going to backfire. The time for quick sales is over. The focus needs to be on long-term, sustainable solutions that protect both players and the sport itself."As the hurricane season intensifies, Ray is urging clubs, manufacturers, and developers to reconsider their approach.“It's not too late to make the right decision. Padel Alba's 125 and 150 mph wind-resistant courts are designed for this exact scenario. We're prepared to help the U.S. padel market avoid disaster. Let's not wait for something to go wrong-let's get it right from the start.”With Padel Alba leading the charge, Ray hopes that the rest of the padel industry will follow suit, prioritizing safety and sustainability as the sport continues to grow.About Padel AlbaPadel Alba is a leading manufacturer of high-quality padel courts, offering innovative designs like the Alba, Panoramica, and Full Panoramic models. With over 20 years of experience, Padel Alba has built courts in more than 45 countries, including the U.S., South Africa, and the UK. Known for their commitment to durability, safety, and top-tier performance, Padel Alba provides solutions tailored to the specific needs of each market, ensuring an exceptional playing experience for padel enthusiasts worldwide.

