Expert Systems Celebrates Milestone In Clinical Development Of Ratutrelvir, Potential Best-In-Class COVID Candidate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Systems, a leader in combining human and artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery, celebrates a key milestone in the development of ratutrelvir, a SARS-CoV-2 Main protease (Mpro) inhibitor. Developed by Trawsfynydd Therapeutics, a member of Expert Systems' global AI-assisted accelerator, ratutrelvir is a promising oral therapeutic candidate for COVID-19, designed to be administered without the need for ritonavir, a co-treatment that has been linked to drug-drug interactions in other therapies.

Expert Systems' advanced AI-enabled drug discovery platform helped de-risk and fast-track ratutrelvir's development from discovery to the clinic. Topline Phase 1 results demonstrated that the drug was well-tolerated over a 10-day period and achieved consistent plasma levels within the predicted therapeutic window, without the need for ritonavir co-administration. The successful outcome of this study positions ratutrelvir as a potential best-in-class, once-a-day, single-dose, 10-day antiviral therapy for COVID. Phase 2a trials, set to begin in early 2025, will further evaluate ratutrelvir's potential to reduce the burden of treatment by providing a simplified yet effective treatment for COVID-19 patients, especially those over 65 years of age or with underlying medical conditions.

"This is an exciting milestone for both Expert Systems and Trawsfynydd Therapeutics. The early clinical results of ratutrelvir highlight the effectiveness of our AI-driven drug discovery platform in accelerating the development of promising therapies," said Bill Farley, Chief Business Officer of Expert Systems. "Our platform was specifically designed to streamline the discovery process, and we're thrilled to see it delivering impactful results for such an urgent global health need. We are optimistic about ratutrelvir's potential to address the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, particularly in vulnerable patient populations."

About Expert Systems, Inc.

Expert Systems, Inc., an advanced accelerator platform, is equipped with a comprehensive, hybrid AI-based system that covers the entire spectrum of preclinical drug discovery and early development phases. This includes target identification, virtual screening, non-clinical and clinical pharmacology, chemical liability assessment, and toxicology. Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary and public databases, Expert Systems employs specialized software tools to evaluate the intellectual property landscape and construct a competitive drug intelligence strategy to de-risk candidate selection for rapid transition from in silico to first-in-human trials. Expert Systems has been pivotal in establishing Seed and Series A companies, organizing and managing over 30 research and development programs across various financial investors and strategic partners in North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more visit

Media Contact:

Bill Farley

CBO

[email protected]

SOURCE Expert Systems, Inc.

