For Otis Spunkmeyer, October Is A Month Of Awareness, Action, And Deliciousness!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indulge in the irresistible sweetness of the

Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems as we rally together for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With double the chocolate and double the impact, these delightful cookies are not just a treat - they're a symbol of hope and community support.

Otis Spunkmeyer's Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems is the perfect offering for foodservice, in-store bakeries, and fundraising.

Continue Reading

The Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems is the perfect offering for foodservice, in-store bakeries, and fundraising. Otis Spunkmeyer will donate $1.00 per case sold during October to a leading charity dedicated to breast cancer research. The support doesn't stop there, as the brand is inviting customers across North America to amplify the impact by contributing to local or regional charities of their choice.

"Breast cancer affects us all, directly or indirectly," said Paul Stippich, Senior Marketing Director for Aspire Bakeries, the parent company of Otis Spunkmeyer. "This initiative empowers operators and those fundraising for the cause to not only contribute to vital research but also support local organizations that resonate within their communities."

Crafted with rich, dark double-chocolate gourmet dough and adorned with colorful, candy-coated chocolates, the Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems is an easy to bake, low-labor cookie. Unique recipe applications including the Pink S'mores Cookie Sandwich, International Pink Day Cookie, and the Double Chocolate Raspberry Decadence, can be found on the website: .

To order visit: or call (844) 99-ASPIRE

Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems

SKU #24197

For More Information:

Kelly Richardson

Venone Public Relations

[email protected]



About Otis Spunkmeyer

Otis Spunkmeyer, an Aspire Bakeries brand and pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business, has been a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for more than 45 years. Established in California in 1977 as a chain of retail cookie stores, the brand expanded its business to support foodservice operators, introducing a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer continues the legacy, offering the best tasting cookies and baked goods for foodservice, retail, fundraising, convenience stores, and vending. Otis Spunkmeyer remains the #1 foodservice frozen cookie dough brand and continues to deliver fun and quality that is sought after and beloved by consumers.

SOURCE Otis Spunkmeyer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED