Countries in Western Balkans issue strong calls for urgent de-escalation in Middle East conflict

(MENAFN) In the wake of the recent Iranian missile attack on Israel, countries in the Western Balkans have issued strong calls for urgent de-escalation in the Middle East conflict. The escalating violence has raised alarm among regional leaders, prompting a unified response highlighting the need for restraint and adherence to international humanitarian law.



Montenegro's Foreign expressed its deep concern regarding the worsening situation, emphasizing that "attacks on civilians are unacceptable." The ministry called for immediate de-escalation, stating, "Lasting peace and stability can only be achieved through full respect and adherence to international humanitarian law by all parties involved."



Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon condemned the escalation, noting that the region is witnessing "new fires instead of a cease-fire." Fajon insisted on the necessity for a cease-fire and restraint from all sides, firmly stating, "This has to stop."



Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti reaffirmed his country's support for Israel's right to self-defense. He expressed alarm at the ongoing rise in violence, particularly one year after the October 7th Hamas attacks, emphasizing, "We support Israel's right to defend itself and all efforts to achieve an immediate cease-fire."



North Macedonia labeled Iran's missile strike as a "terrorist attack against civilians," strongly condemning the actions that resulted in the deaths of seven Israeli civilians. The North Macedonian Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the victims' families while reiterating the urgent need for de-escalation in the region.



Meanwhile, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric called for peace and security to end the violence, echoing the sentiments of his counterparts in seeking a resolution to the escalating conflict.

