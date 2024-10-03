Ixigo Data Reveals A Surge In Music Tourism: Travel Bookings Skyrocket For Coldplay & Diljit Concerts

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India is witnessing a surge in bookings as fans flock to highly anticipated concerts by global superstar Coldplay and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. ixigo, India's leading OTA for the Next Billion Users, has observed a sharp rise in flight, train, and bus bookings and searches to key concert cities, reflecting the growing trend of in India.



From Mumbai to Chandigarh: Concert-Goers Drive Travel Boom for Coldplay & Diljit Shows



Mumbai, which will host Coldplay's concert between 18-21 January 2025, has experienced a staggering 350% year-on-year (YoY) increase in flight bookings. Chandigarh, one of the destinations for the DIL-UMINATI India tour, has seen a 300% YoY surge in flight bookings, leading the demand for Diljit's concerts. Other DIL-UMINATI concert cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Indore have recorded an average 100% YoY growth in flight bookings on their respective concert dates.



Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, shared his thoughts on this trend:“We've observed a significant shift in Indian travellers' preferences, with more people willing to spend on experiences like music concerts and festivals. The passion for live performances is driving fans to travel, and this surge in bookings across flights, trains, and buses shows how music tourism is becoming a major force in the country. This increased demand is also affecting airfares for major concert dates, with one-way non-stop flights from Bangalore to Delhi, typically priced around Rs 6,500, now reaching Rs 16,000 on October 26th. Likewise, a one-way flight from Mumbai to Delhi, which usually costs around Rs 5,700 in October, will now cost travellers Rs 12,000 on October 26th.”



Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains & ConfirmTkt, highlighted the rise in train bookings:“Fans of Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay are opting for train journeys to attend the upcoming concerts. Train travel demand for Diljit's shows in October & November in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore has seen an average MoM increase of 85-90% in train bookings. Coldplay\'s Mumbai concert has driven a massive 800% YoY growth in train bookings between 18-21st January 2025.”



Tier 2 Cities Fuel Bus Travel Demand for Concerts



Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, shared insights on the rising bus travel demand:“Searches for bus tickets to Diljit Dosanjh\'s concert destinations have spiked on our platform. Ahmedabad is leading with a week-on-week growth of 25-38%, followed by Pune and Bangalore. Notably, we are also witnessing strong demand from tier-2 cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur, Dehradun, Varanasi, Indore, Surat, and Kanpur for Diljit's concerts.”

