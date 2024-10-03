(MENAFN) A recent report by RIA Novosti highlights the harrowing experiences of the Russian crew operating a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle during fierce battles in the Donbass town of Ugledar. This location has historically been a strategic stronghold for Ukrainian forces on the eastern front, but recent developments suggest it is on the verge of full capture by Russian troops.



The footage, shared by a soldier involved in the assault, captures the intense firefight as the BMP-2 navigates through enemy fire, deploying while dodging attacks. Dramatic moments are showcased, including near misses from heavy weaponry, such as rockets that struck the ground mere seconds after the vehicle had passed.



The soldier described the chaos of the battle, stating, “There was everything at once, FPV drones, a large-caliber machine gun, all at once. The guys were incredibly heroic.” The footage also illustrates a particularly tense moment when the assault team exited the BMP-2, only to come under immediate attack, forcing the driver to make a hasty retreat while some soldiers took cover on the ground.



In recent months, Ukrainian forces have faced significant challenges in the Donbass region. As the Ukrainian government shifted its focus to an incursion into Russia's Kursk Region—initiated in August—officials had anticipated that such maneuvers would compel Moscow to redeploy troops from the east. However, Russian advancements have continued unabated, complicating the situation for Ukraine's military efforts in the area.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742747