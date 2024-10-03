US explosive device blasts at Japanese airport

(MENAFN) An unexploded 500-pound bomb from World War II detonated at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan on Wednesday morning, causing significant disruption to airport operations and leaving a large crater in the taxiway. The explosion occurred during a relatively quiet time at the coastal airport, narrowly avoiding any potential tragedy as no aircraft were passing the site of the blast at the time.



Surveillance footage from the airport captured the moment of the explosion, which sent a towering column of dirt and smoke into the air, indicating that the munition had been buried deep beneath the surface. The force of the explosion resulted in a sizeable crater that forced the closure of the airport, leading to the grounding of over 70 flights.



Local authorities, including the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and police, believe that the bomb had remained dormant beneath the airport since the Second World War. Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the sudden detonation of the ordnance.



Originally built in 1943 as a military airfield for the Imperial Japanese Navy, Miyazaki Airport has a storied history, serving as a launch point for nearly 50 kamikaze missions during the war. The facility is expected to resume operations by Thursday after repairs to the taxiway are completed and the crater is filled.



This incident underscores the lingering presence of unexploded ordnance from historical conflicts and the ongoing challenges they pose in modern times, as authorities work to ensure the safety of air travel in the region.

