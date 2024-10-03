National Taekwondo Fighter Wins Bronze At Junior Championshipss In S Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan taekwondo fighter Vasif Salimov (63 kg) has won
bronze medal at Chuncheon 2024 World Taekwondo Junior
Championships, Azernews reports.
Although V. Salimov defeated his rivals from Kyrgyzstan,
Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand, he lost to the Bulgarian taekwondo
fighter and took third place.
A total of 18 athletes represented the country in the
competition.
Ilyas Hatemli (45 kg), Muhammad Hasanli (48 kg), Harun
Salmanzade (51 kg), Fuad Maharramli (55 kg), Ziya Hasanli (59 kg),
Vasif Salimov (63 kg), Yunis Huseynov (68 kg), Huseyn Khudiyev (73
kg), Elcan Aliyev (78 kg), and Allahverdi Mammadov (+78 kg)
competed in the boys' team.
The girls' team comprised of Gulu Zamanli (42 kg), Khuraman
Javadzade (44 kg), Nilufar Borji (49 kg), Seyidkhanim Mammadova (52
kg), Sehri Jalalova (55 kg), Fatima Hasanova (59 kg), Nargiz
Kazimova (63 kg), and Bahar Ibrahimova (68 kg).
Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan.
The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent
athletes since its foundation in 1992.
In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for
the second time in his career.
Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80
kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.
In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova
claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in
Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight
class.
Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze
in Konya, Turkiye.
The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev,
Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat
Abakarova (bronze).
In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th
Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34
bronze.
At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov
(58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's
medal haul with silver medals.
The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two
gold, two silver and three bronze.
