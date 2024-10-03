Historic! UK Gives Sovereignty Of Chagos Island To Mauritius India Says 'Consistently Supported...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a historic development, UK has agreed to hand of the long-contested Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining sovereignty of Diego Garcia for an initial period of 99 years, and will pay Mauritius an undisclosed rent.

Chagos Islands is an archipelago of more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, and the deal will secure the future of a strategically important UK-US military base.

According to PTI, British Prime Keir Starmer spoke to his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth soon after to welcome the agreement.





Meanwhile, welcoming the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, India said,“This significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius. The resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute after two years of negotiations, in compliance with international law, is a welcome development.”

“India has consistently supported Mauritius's claim for sovereignty over Chagos, in line with its principled stand on decolonization and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius,” Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





It further added that India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security and contributing to enhanced peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the deal, saying it would secure the effective operation of Diego Garcia, a strategically important airbase in the Indian Ocean, into the next century, reported Reuters.





The deal settled the contested sovereignty of the islands, the last British overseas territory in Africa, while ongoing legal challenges had imperilled the long-term future of the Diego Garcia, Reuters quoted British Foreign Minister David Lammy, as saying.

He said the base, whose strategic significance was demonstrated during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts where it acted as a launch pad for long-range bombers, was now guaranteed for at least 99 years.

"Today's agreement ... will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security," Lammy said in a statement.

Biden echoed that sentiment, saying Diego Garcia played "a vital role in national, regional, and global security".