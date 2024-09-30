On The 360Th Day Of The War On Gaza: Martyrs And Wounded From Airstrikes On Various Areas Of The Strip

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Israeli aircraft continued to bombard various areas of Gaza Strip on the 360th day of the war, resulting in a significant number of martyrs and injured. The of in Gaza announced yesterday that the death toll from the aggression has risen to 41,595 martyrs and 96,251 since October 7. In the past 24 hours, 9 citizens were martyred and 41 were injured. The occupation's warplanes launched nighttime airstrikes, resulting in casualties in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in the strip.



