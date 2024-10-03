عربي


Russia Says It Captured Strategic Town In Donetsk Region

10/3/2024 4:15:08 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Oct 4 (IANS) Russia's armed forces have taken control of the town of Ugledar (or Vuhledar) in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"As a result of decisive actions by the Vostok (east) troop group, the settlement of Ugledar was liberated," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The town is considered strategically important for both Russian and Ukrainian forces due to its elevated position and location at the intersection of the eastern and southern fronts, making it significant for supply lines on both sides, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, Russian forces claimed to have taken control of eight settlements in the Donetsk region

IANS

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

