Poland Produce Missiles For South Korean MLRS Homark

10/2/2024 3:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Polish and South Korean companies have signed a contract for the joint production of missiles for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) Homar-K, Azernews reports.

According to the agreement signed on October 2, 2024 between Polish WB Electronics and South Korean Hanwha Aerospace, a plant will be built in Poland to produce CGR-080 239 mm rockets.

These missiles are designed for South Korean K239 Chunmao MLRS, which Poland purchased in 2022.

According to the contract, the plant will be able to produce up to several thousand missiles per year.

Deliveries of the first K239 Chunmoo units began in 2023, following the conclusion of a contract in 2022 for the supply of 288 MLRS from South Korea.

AzerNews

