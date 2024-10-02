Poland Produce Missiles For South Korean MLRS Homark
10/2/2024 3:09:38 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Polish and South Korean companies have signed a contract for the
joint production of missiles for multiple launch rocket systems
(MLRS) Homar-K, Azernews reports.
According to the agreement signed on October 2, 2024 between
Polish WB Electronics and South Korean Hanwha Aerospace, a plant
will be built in Poland to produce CGR-080 239 mm rockets.
These missiles are designed for South Korean K239 Chunmao MLRS,
which Poland purchased in 2022.
According to the contract, the plant will be able to produce up
to several thousand missiles per year.
Deliveries of the first K239 Chunmoo units began in 2023,
following the conclusion of a contract in 2022 for the supply of
288 MLRS from South Korea.
