Third Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit Begins In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Third Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit meeting began in Doha with the participation of several countries including Kuwait. The event is held under the theme "Sports Diplomacy".

The Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani opened the summit stressing the importance of sports in bolstering cooperation and development in Asia.

He stressed the vitality of finding solutions to matter crippling the region, saying that dialogue and respect of international laws and norms were key in security and stability for all nations.

The Amir of Qatar mentioned the unlawful and brutal war against Palestine and the Gaza Strip in particular, indicating that it was inhumane of the Israeli occupation forces to carry such heinous acts, which killed over 41,000 innocent civilians.

He also touched upon the Israeli aggressors' acts against Lebanon, saying that the death of thousands and the displaced of millions must be stopped to preserve the lives of the people and end such brutal action.

The Israeli occupation must be held accountable by international community for its crimes against Palestinians and others, affirmed Sheikh Tamim, emphasizing that region-wide ceasefire was the only solution for the Middle East.

Peace will not be achieved until Palestinians have their own independent states within the 1967 borders and eastern Jerusalem as the future capital, he insisted, saying that such as in line with international law and the Arab peace initiative.

On to Asia, the Qatar leader touted the importance of boost cooperation amongst Asian countries, affirming that the continent has much to offer on all possible domains.

Kuwait is represented by His Highness the Amir representative and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who is heading a high-level delegation. (end)

