Turkish video game firms plan to enter Japanese market via cooperation with industry giants

(MENAFN) Turkish video game companies are strategically positioning themselves to enter the Japanese market through collaborations with influential players in the Japanese gaming industry, such as Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Deluxe Games Inc. According to Faruk Inaltekin, the general manager of Bilkent Cyberpark, this initiative is part of the technopark's broader effort to facilitate international growth for Turkish tech firms. Bilkent Cyberpark, based in Ankara, hosts around 320 software and hardware companies, and it organizes annual international programs designed to showcase their innovations and capabilities, with a particular emphasis on the gaming sector.



Inaltekin emphasized the importance of the gaming industry, noting its rapid global expansion in recent years, which has driven their focus on international initiatives. He pointed out that Bilkent Cyberpark has already made strides in this direction by participating in a gaming event in San Francisco earlier this year and hosting a booth at Gamescom in Germany in August. These events have allowed Turkish developers to gain exposure and connect with global industry leaders.



A significant milestone was reached last month during the Japan-Türkiye Game Forum, which took place in Tokyo and Chiba. This event was pivotal in fostering strategic partnerships between Turkish and Japanese video game companies, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade volumes. Inaltekin highlighted the attendance at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, one of the largest gaming events in the world, further showcasing the commitment of Turkish firms to establish a foothold in the Japanese market.



During the Japan-Türkiye Game Forum, Turkish companies engaged in over 200 meetings with prominent investors and industry leaders, including Sega, to explore potential collaborations. This platform not only facilitated valuable networking opportunities but also provided insights into the distinct gaming culture of Japan, which differs markedly from Western markets. Inaltekin concluded by affirming Bilkent Cyberpark's ongoing commitment to organizing such programs to boost the competitiveness and international presence of Turkish video game firms, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the Japanese market.

