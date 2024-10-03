Hoops And Horizons: Experience Abu Dhabi Teams Up With Boston Celtics To Transform Reem Central Park Court Ahead Of NBA Abu Dhabi Games

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A Stunning Court Makeover by Katrien Vanderlinden Inspires the Local Community to Connect and Play

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Thursday, 3 October 2024: In celebration of community, art, and basketball, Experience Abu Dhabi––the destination brand of the Department of Culture and – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) ––alongside 18-time Champions, the Boston Celtics, unveiled the newly transformed basketball court at Reem Central Park. The court was inaugurated during an event attended by H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi; H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi; H.E. Nouf Mohamed Al-Bushlaibi, Executive Director of the Strategic Marketing & Communications Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi; Rich Gotham, President of the Boston Celtics; Ted Dalton, Chief Partnership Officer of the Boston Celtics; Chris Sparks, Senior Director of Youth Development of the Boston Celtics, and Jennifer Todd, Senior Vice President of Partnership Development, Strategy, Youth Basketball, and Corporate Events at the Boston Celtics. The event highlighted the city's passion for blending art and sports in ways that inspire and engage the local community.

The court's fresh look was brought to life by Belgian artist Katrien Vanderlinden, whose artwork combines iconic elements of Emirati culture with the Celtics' instantly recognisable Shamrock. Featuring Al Sadu weaving patterns, her design pays tribute to the emirate, where honoured traditions meets sports side-by-side-creating a fun and meaningful spot for the local community and visitors. The artwork incorporates the traditional Sadu-pattern, characterized by triangles and diamond shapes, reminiscent of intricate woven rugs. Drawing inspiration from the sense of home that rugs evoke, and with the Celtics visiting Abu Dhabi for the first time, the design symbolizes an 'Abu Dhabi rug' for the team, blending local heritage with the Celtics' presence in the city.

'I was deeply inspired by the local Emirati culture, especially the Sadu-pattern, which I integrated with the iconic green of the Boston Celtics. The idea was to create a space where art and sports come together, making it a meaningful place for the community. I believe that these two worlds-art and sport-can really lift each other and inspire one another. My hope is that the mural not only catches people's eyes but also becomes a space where basketball and art inspire connection and pride in the local neighbourhood,' said Katrien Vanderlinden.

The revamped court comes just in time for the highly anticipated NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024, presented by ADQ, where basketball fans will get to witness the Boston Celtics take on the Denver Nuggets in two action-packed pre-season games. This court makeover is part of Experience Abu Dhabi's broader mission to elevate local sports culture, inspire the next generation of athletes, and strengthen the growing love for basketball across the UAE.

Beyond the games, fans can look forward to an exciting week of activities, including youth clinics and basketball development programs hosted by the NBA. More than 7,000 youth from the UAE, the Middle East, and Europe will have the chance to learn new skills, focus on health and wellness, and pursue their basketball dreams, whether as players, coaches, or referees.

Also, the NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi will feature a guest performance by award-winning rapper 2 Chainz, along with the Clash of the Legends event. Football icons Roberto Carlos, Luís Figo, Iker Casillas, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, and Gerard Piqu will go head-to-head in a unique basketball-football hybrid game at Etihad Arena, offering fans a one-of-a-kind experience.

As Abu Dhabi continues to establish itself as a global hub for sports and culture, the transformation of the Al Reem Island basketball court reflects the city's commitment to creating spaces where people can connect, be active, and celebrate their shared passions.