Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh And Other ‘Housefull 5’ Cast To Shoot On Cruise

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandes among cast members of the upcoming film“Housefull 5” will be shooting for over 45 days on cruise.

The sail will commence from London and make stops in France, Spain, before returning to the UK.

Others in the shoot include names such as Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, Akashdeep, Nikitin Dheer, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet and more.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani,“Housefull 5” is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025. Before joining the cast for the shoot, actress Chitrangda Singh in September heaped praise on Akshay, with whom she has appeared in films such as“Housefull 5” after“Desi Boyz” and“Khel Khel Mein”.

“Akshay is incredibly talented and a true master of comedy. We've known each other for a long time, and working with him is always a pleasure,” the actress, who is heading to London for the shoot of“Housefull 5”, told IANS.

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film“Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

It had a larger star cast with names such Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.