(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated AAMeghessib's Back 2 Back eSports is back in Qatar for its fifth edition. As one of the country's premier eSports events, this competition brings EAFC25 on 5 to life, giving the country's top gamers the right stage to showcase their skills.

AAmeghessib's Back 2 Back qualifiers will take place at Msheireb Galleria Mall from October 17 to 19 and the following week at the Gate Mall, from October 24 to 26, with more teams battling it out to secure their spots in the next stages.

For the final qualifying rounds, the competition will move to University of Doha for Science & Technology (UDST) on October 31 and November 1, giving teams another chance to enter the final showdown.

Each qualifier will see players battle it out for a spot in the grand finale, to be held on November 22 at Geekdom, at the end of which the very best of Qatar's e-football talent will be crowned champions.

Founded by one of Qatar's top eSports athletes, Ahmed Al Meghessib, this tournament brings a unique take on competitive e-football. Al Meghessib–who represents the Qatar National eSports team – designed the game to foster teamwork and elevate the competitive spirit.

Teams battle it out to score 2 consecutive goals to win in 11v11 Kick Off Mode. The 2v2 players format in 11v11 mode changes the whole game dynamics as well as encourages the players to compete alongside their favorite teammates using strategy, communication, and skills.

This lets teams focus on how well they can coordinate with their teammate to score the two goals.

Ahmed 'AAMeghessib' Al Meghessib is one of the Middle East's finest e-football players and a rising football star. A graduate of the renowned Aspire Academy, he has earned his place as a talented midfielder in Qatari clubs while building a stellar eSports career.

Ahmed made his international debut in 2017 at the FIFA Interactive World Cup and continues to push the boundaries of competitive gaming in the region.