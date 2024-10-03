Queen's Qatar Opens Doors To Its First Students In Al Markhiya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Queen's Qatar, the latest addition to Doha's flourishing educational landscape, yesterday opened its doors, welcoming its first cohort of students from FS1 to Year 9.

Located in Al Markhiya, the school is part of the Artemis Education group, known for its commitment to academic excellence, holistic education, and social impact.

Leading Queen's Qatar is founding principal, Ann Djedid, a seasoned international educator with over 30 years of experience.

Her background spans roles in teaching, school leadership, and curriculum development across the Middle East and Africa. With a proven track record in establishing and growing schools, Djedid is dedicated to ensuring that Queen's Qatar becomes a beacon of academic excellence and a nurturing environment for student development.

“It is an honour to lead Queen's Qatar as we embark on this exciting journey,” said Ann Djedid, Founding Principal of Queen's Qatar.“Our aim is to create a school where every student feels empowered, inspired, and supported to reach their fullest potential. We are committed to fostering an environment that not only values academic achievement but also promotes empathy, creativity, and a strong sense of community.”

Queen's Qatar's mission is to develop purposeful, proactive learners who are ready to face the challenges of an ever-evolving world. The school aims to foster a vibrant community that nurtures the intellectual and personal growth of all of its students. With a focus on values such as resilience, creativity, and empathy, Queen's Qatar is dedicated to preparing students for success inside and outside the classroom.

Following a British curriculum infused with international perspectives, Queen's Qatar offers education from FS1 to Year 9 in its inaugural year. The curriculum combines academic rigour with a strong emphasis on personal and social development, ensuring students are well-rounded and prepared for the future.

With subjects ranging from core academics to modern languages, arts, and physical education, students receive a comprehensive and balanced education.

Queen's Qatar places a special emphasis on the Early Years Foundation Stage, providing young learners with a solid foundation for their future education. The EYFS programme encourages communication, creativity, and independence, while fostering collaboration between teachers, parents, and caregivers to support each child's individual journey.

“We are incredibly proud to see Queen's Qatar open its doors to its first students. This school embodies our vision of creating inspiring, innovative learning environments where students are equipped not just with academic skills, but with the qualities needed in a globalised world. We look forward to watching Queen's Qatar grow and flourish under Ann's leadership,” said CEO of Artemis Education Niall Brennan.