Iran’s average day-to-day gasoline consumption soars 7 percent

(MENAFN) Since the start of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20 and up until September 28, average daily consumption in Iran has reached approximately 124.5 million liters. This marks a notable increase of 7.2 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, as reported by the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC). This upward trend in gasoline usage underscores the growing demand for within the country, likely influenced by various factors including increased economic activity and seasonal changes.



Keramat Veis-Karami, the NIOPDC managing director, highlighted that during the first seven days of autumn, gasoline consumption rose even higher, averaging 128 million liters per day. This spike in consumption during the early autumn period suggests that seasonal shifts, such as changes in weather and travel patterns, are contributing to higher fuel demand. Such trends are significant for understanding the dynamics of energy consumption in Iran, which has a heavily subsidized fuel market.



The rise in gasoline consumption may also reflect broader economic trends, as increased demand can be indicative of higher levels of transportation and commercial activities. However, it could also present challenges for the Iranian government in terms of managing fuel supplies and addressing potential environmental concerns associated with rising fossil fuel consumption. The impact of these trends on domestic fuel prices and economic policy will be critical for both consumers and policymakers moving forward.



Overall, the increase in gasoline consumption in Iran during the current calendar year is an important indicator of energy demand and economic activity. Monitoring these trends will be essential for the Iranian government and industry stakeholders to ensure adequate supply levels and develop strategies for sustainable energy management in the future.

