Reese Witherspoon To Co-Write Her Maiden Thriller Novel With Author Harlan Coben

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) star Reese Witherspoon is all set to turn writer as she will be co-penning a thriller with bestselling mystery author Harlan Coben.

Witherspoon announced that she is co-writing a thriller novel with Coben. Witherspoon did not yet reveal the title of the book, but it is set for publication on October 14, 2025, according to a preorder webpage, reports variety.

The website also stated that the novel is 352 pages and will be distributed by Grand Central Publishing.

“I'm beyond excited to share that I'm co-writing my very first thriller with #1 bestselling author, @harlancoben!” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Coben.

“As a massive fan of Harlan's work, I can't believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I'm either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both ?? I honestly can't wait for you all to read it!”

Coben has penned 35 novels including“Win,”“The Boy From the Woods,”“Run Away,”“Tell No One” and the Myron Bolitar series. Twelve of his books have been adapted for film and television, including“Fool Me Once,” which released on Netflix.

Witherspoon wrote a memoir,“Whiskey in a Teacup,” in 2018 and has authored three“Busy Betty” children's books. Her collaboration with Coben marks her first novel.

Witherspoon through her production banner Hello Sunshine has turned books into series including“Big Little Lies,”“Daisy Jones & the Six” and“Tiny Beautiful Things”.

Last month, Witherspoon paid a tribute to her high school English teacher with the 100th pick for her book club.

Witherspoon took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of her teacher holding the book "The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year" by Margaret Renkl, whom she met at her old Tennessee high school.

She even announced that September's book is“The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year”. She founded the book club in 2017 under her media company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon captioned the images:“Our 100th @reesesbookclub pick, #TheComfortOfCrows by @margaret is a beautiful love letter to nature and the world around us. Divided into fifty-two chapters, it follows the creatures and plants in Margaret's backyard over the course of a year, capturing both the joy of nature's ongoing pleasures and the grief of fleeting moments.”

She added: As my high school English teacher (!!), Margaret had a profound impact on my life, making it incredibly special to have her as our 100th author. I'd love to hear about a teacher that had a positive impact on you in the comments below.”

“Thank you all for reading with me, 100 books later. Listen to #TheComfortOfCrows on @applebooks our official audiobook partner, all month long!”