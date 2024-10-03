'Do Not Feel Obliged': Meghan Markle Hailed For Her Work Ethic Former Staffers Praise Her Supportive Nature
Date
10/3/2024 3:17:59 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle has recently faced sharp criticism after a hollywood Reporter article made allegations against her. An ex-employee described her as a "dictator in high heels" and claimed that everyone was“terrified” of her.
Some sources in the article accused her of belittling people and not taking advice, painting a harsh picture of her leadership style. Also Read
| Meghan Markle 'caught off guard' as Royal Foundation plans US expansion
However, several current and former staff members have shared a different story. In interviews with US Weekly, five employees described Meghan as "great to work for", emphasising her supportive nature and fair-minded approach as a boss.
One of the key points they highlighted was her email etiquette. While Meghan does send emails as early as 5 AM, she clearly states that her team is not required to respond outside their normal working hours. Also Read
| Meghan Markle cropped out of Prince Harry's birthday post? Insider says...
Her emails often include a note saying,“My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”
A former staffer mentioned that Meghan always shares credit with her team.“If you're in a meeting and a great idea is referenced, she makes sure to give props to the person who generated the idea. (After) a big trip, every employee gets a personal email thanking them for their contribution in making it a success,” according to the ex-staffer.
After significant projects or trips, she sends personal emails thanking each team member for their contributions. Also Read
| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in for a split? Royal expert says, '8 days....'
Another current employee added that they had never heard Meghan yell. She gives clear direction and is“solution-oriented”.
MENAFN03102024007365015876ID1108742092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.