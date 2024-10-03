'Do Not Feel Obliged': Meghan Markle Hailed For Her Work Ethic Former Staffers Praise Her Supportive Nature

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle has recently faced sharp criticism after a Reporter article made allegations against her. An ex-employee described her as a "dictator in high heels" and claimed that everyone was“terrified” of her.

Some sources in the article accused her of belittling people and not taking advice, painting a harsh picture of her leadership style.

| Meghan Markle 'caught off guard' as Royal Foundation plans US expansion

However, several current and former staff members have shared a different story. In interviews with US Weekly, five employees described Meghan as "great to work for", emphasising her supportive nature and fair-minded approach as a boss.

One of the key points they highlighted was her email etiquette. While Meghan does send emails as early as 5 AM, she clearly states that her team is not required to respond outside their normal working hours.

| Meghan Markle cropped out of Prince Harry's birthday post? Insider says...

Her emails often include a note saying,“My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”

A former staffer mentioned that Meghan always shares credit with her team.“If you're in a meeting and a great idea is referenced, she makes sure to give props to the person who generated the idea. (After) a big trip, every employee gets a personal email thanking them for their contribution in making it a success,” according to the ex-staffer.

After significant projects or trips, she sends personal emails thanking each team member for their contributions.

| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in for a split? Royal expert says, '8 days....'

Another current employee added that they had never heard Meghan yell. She gives clear direction and is“solution-oriented”.