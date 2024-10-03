Galeries Lafayette Doha Launches 130Th Anniversary Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Galeries Lafayette Doha kicked off its 130th anniversary celebration in a grand event held at its iconic department store in Katara, Doha.

The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Ambassador of France to Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre, alongside ,General Manager of Galeries Lafayette Doha and Ali Bin Ali Kevin Pender.

This prestigious event marked the official launch of a year-long celebration commemorating 130 years of Galeries Lafayette's rich heritage in the world of fashion and luxury. Attendees were treated to an exclusive preview of the limited edition collections, meticulously crafted in collaboration with renowned global brands, specifically for this momentous occasion.

The evening was attended by an elite gathering of 100 invitees, including distinguished fashion connoisseurs, brand representatives, loyal customers, and members of the media, all coming together to honor the legacy of Galeries Lafayette. The ambiance was elevated by the presence of a dedicated DJ, providing a sophisticated soundtrack to the evening, complemented by exquisite soft catering that delighted the senses.

The event not only celebrated the storied history of Galeries Lafayette Paris but also aimed to raise awareness about the profound impact of fashion on culture and society. As part of the ongoing festivities, Galeries Lafayette Doha invites everyone to partake in a series of exceptional events that began on September 6, showcasing the eclectic spirit of the department store and its commitment to bringing together foodies, fashion lovers, and those who appreciate the finer things in life.