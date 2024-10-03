ALSTOM SA: Alstom Receives An Order From Proxima For 12 Avelia Horizon Very High-Speed Trains, Including 15 Years Of Maintenance



Proxima, the first independent company to enter the high-speed in France, has signed a firm order for 12 Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains This order includes 15 years of maintenance in a designed and built by Liséa and located in Marcheprime, near Bordeaux

3 October 2024 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, will supply 12 Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains to Proxima and provide 15 years of maintenance on the lines along the Atlantic coast in France. The total order is worth almost 850 million euros1. First deliveries are expected in 2028.

Leveraging on 40 years' experience of high-speed trains in commercial service, Alstom's Avelia Horizon very high-speed train is the latest generation of double-decker train capable of travelling at speeds exceeding 300 km/h. It offers great operational flexibility and guarantees high levels of safety and passenger experience. It is made up of two innovative short-length power cars, combining high performance and compactness, and articulated double-decker cars.

Avelia Horizon reduces operating costs. The train has fewer bogies, which account for 30% of the cost of preventive maintenance. With the largest passenger capacity in the market, Avelia Horizon offers great level of service and comfort, and consequently lowers operating costs per seat.

A partner of choice

Proxima, the launch of which has been announced in June 2024, is headed by two leading figures in the railway industry: Rachel Picard and Tim Jackson. It is fully financed by Antin Infrastructure Partners, backed by a consortium of leading French and international banks. Its very high-speed trains would serve Bordeaux, Nantes, Rennes, Angers and Paris, for journeys of 2 hours or less.

A product designed and manufactured in France

10 of Alstom's 16 French sites will be involved in this project:



Belfort, for power cars;

La Rochelle, for passenger cars and project management;

Villeurbanne, for the control-command computer system, passenger information system and on-board equipment;

Ornans, for engines;

Le Creusot, for bogies;

Tarbes, for traction and electrical cabinets;

EDC Toulouse, for electrical circuits;

Petit-Quevilly, for transformers;

Saint-Ouen, for design and signalling; and Valenciennes (CDS Interiors) for the interiors

AlstomTM, AveliaTM and Avelia HorizonTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 Contract booked in the second quarter of Alstom's 2024/25 fiscal year