(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Saudi German Hospital unveils pioneering new on-site diagnostics laboratory in Dubai

• New automated laboratory combines cutting-edge technology with the latest know-how in patient-centred care

• Digital automation will serve all hospital patients and speed up test processing times, allowing for faster decision-making to support medical recommendations

• The new laboratory has been designed and constructed in partnership with Roche Diagnostics Middle East and Pharmatrade LLC



2nd October 2024, Dubai:

The Saudi German Hospital has announced the unveiling of a new and pioneering diagnostics laboratory on-site at its hospital in Al Barsha, Dubai.

The laboratory, which is now serving as a central testing and processing point for tests performed at the hospital, combines the latest cutting-edge technology in medical diagnostics with human-centered design, prioritizing the patient experience while they undergo medical tests, as well as a fast and accurate diagnosis.

Offering diagnostic tests for a wide array of health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, the new system incorporates a fully automated and digitized process. This minimizes the need for human intervention, thereby freeing up skilled laboratory staff to focus on higher-value tasks where manual technical expertise is more needed. Other benefits of automation include faster processing times and greater accuracy of results, meaning patients and their clinicians receive the information sooner, helping them to determine the right course of treatment earlier on.

In tandem, the self-contained unit has been designed to optimize the patient experience. Private cubicles allow for complete privacy during testing while patient coordinators are on-hand to answer questions and offer reassurance. Testing samples can go straight into the onsite laboratory, reducing travel time for the samples and speeding up the process to receive the results.

Dr. Ahmed Essa, Group CEO Saudi German Health UAE, said: “This project is yet another step in our ongoing journey to redefine healthcare standards and ensure that our patients receive the best possible care. The Total Lab Automation system, developed in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics and Pharmatrade, is not just a technological upgrade – it’s a game-changer that will elevate the precision, speed, and reliability of our diagnostic services. By leveraging the expertise and innovation of our partners, we have created a system that minimizes human error and significantly reduces turnaround times, setting a new benchmark for healthcare excellence in the region. At Saudi German Hospitals Group, our mission is clear: to continually invest in partnerships and innovations that place patient care and safety at the forefront of everything we do."





Dr. Sharif Mofeed, Head of Laboratory Services at Saudi German Hospital, commented: “We are excited to announce the inauguration of our cutting-edge laboratory, featuring the latest advancements in laboratory medicine. Our newly implemented Total Lab Automation system guarantees exceptional accuracy and efficiency in diagnostic testing, greatly improving patient care by reducing turnaround times and eliminating potential human errors. The advanced middleware solutions we employ seamlessly integrate with the Total Lab Automation System, offering real-time data analytics and optimized workflows. This innovation represents our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of healthcare and diagnostic excellence.”

Advances in Artificial Intelligence and data analytics are helping to improve the accuracy of diagnostic testing, expedite test results as well as support early detection of many diseases. Early diagnosis is key in many treatment paths for disease, influencing treatment decisions and often impact eventual outcomes for patients. Fully automated laboratories such as the one at the Saudi German Hospital will have tangible benefits for patients diagnosed with a diverse array of conditions.

Jihad Al Hussami, Senior Executive Manager at Pharmatrade LLC, which led the design of the new laboratory, commented: “More available research means that we can better understand how the individual patient’s experience impacts their healthcare journey. The new diagnostics laboratory at the Saudi German Hospital represents an exciting evolution in laboratory design, where a combination of technological innovation and patient-centered thinking has resulted in a facility which will serve both patients and Saudi German Hospital staff better.”

Roche Diagnostics, a division of Swiss-based Roche which has been operating in the region for decades, is at the global forefront of innovation in in vitro diagnostics and has provided the diagnostic products as well as the fully automated Laboratory Information System (LIS) for the new laboratory.

Mohammad Al Omari

Head of Diagnostics- United Arab Emirates

Roche Diagnostics Middle East said: “We are delighted to partner with the Saudi German Hospital on this cutting-edge laboratory, which represents a step forward in the diagnostic testing facilities available to the region.

“It is through partnerships like these that allow us to serve patients and bring care closer to people who need it most. Together with colleagues from the Saudi German Hospital, we’re excited to support them in making advanced, rapid testing accessible to patients across the region – ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and setting a new standard in healthcare delivery.”

The combination of Roche's digital technologies and the hospital’s patient-centered approach sets a new benchmark for medical diagnostics, ensuring that Saudi German Hospital remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation in the region.

Saudi German Hospital’s new diagnostics laboratory represents a significant step forward in its digital transformation. Powered by Roche’s cutting-edge digital solutions, the lab is now equipped to deliver advanced automation and data-driven insights, accelerating the hospital’s capability to offer an ‘intelligent’ laboratory.

