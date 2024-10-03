Le Cordon Bleu At GD Goenka University Celebrates Culinary Creativity With Carving And Sculpturing Class

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 3, 2024: Le Cordon Bleu, the prominent hospitality education institution with 35 branches across the globe, successfully hosted a remarkable Carving and Sculpturing Class at GD Goenka University in Gurugram.



The distinctive event witnessed talented students demonstrating their creativity and presentation skills in the art of carving and sculpturing fruits and vegetables under the expert guidance of renowned chefs Sachiko and Masterchef Pham Hoang.



Sharing her delight on the dedication and ingenuity of students, Chef Sachiko said, \'\'It is inspiring to witness such talent and passion in the new generation of hospitality professionals. I am confident that our students have the potential to carve a distinctive reputation in the global hospitality landscape.\'\'



Echoing her opinion, Masterchef Pham Hoang said, \"Events like these are vital for nurturing creativity and innovation in the culinary arts. The students have displayed exceptional skill and imagination to make this event a resounding success.\'\'



Creativity in hospitality promotes innovation, allowing hospitality professionals to design unique and memorable experiences for their guests. Be it the presentation of a delicacy, the design of a space, or the creation of a new service, creativity is at the core of what makes the hospitality industry vibrant and exciting.



\"Le Cordon Bleu has a legacy of embracing creativity and fun-filled approach for a 360 degree development of students. The magnificent creations reflect our commitment to nurture professionals who can set new benchmarks in the industry and leverage the emerging opportunities in the sector,\" said Mr. Rajiv Gulshan, Dean Le Cordon Bleu School of Hospitality and Tourism, GD Goenka University, Gurugram.



The event was also graced by numerous industry leaders who assessed the students\' imagination and awarded prizes to the most impressive participants. The awards were presented to both students and chefs, acknowledging their contributions and achievements, augmenting the learning experience of students.



Inspiring students to comprehend their creative potential empowers them to excel in their careers and contribute to the sector\'s growth, innovation, and society as a whole. It also allows young hospitality professionals to cultivate crucial skills like problem-solving, adaptability and thinking outside the box.



By encouraging creativity, Le Cordon Bleu at GD Goenka University is shaping the future of the hospitality industry, creating professionals who will lead from the front and drive change.



About GD Goenka Group:



For almost thirty years, the GD Goenka Group has been a pioneering force, illuminating the educational landscape of India under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka. Proudly standing as a beacon of educational excellence, our journey began with the establishment of our iconic school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since then, our network has expanded to include 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering diverse curricula including CBSE, IB, and Cambridge

