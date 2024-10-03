16 Tunisians Arrested While Attempting To Cross Mediterranean To Europe

(MENAFN- IANS) Tunis, Oct 3 (IANS) The Tunisian National Guard announced that it had arrested 16 Tunisian nationals, including children, who were attempting to illegally cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

The Tunisians were arrested off Djerba Island in Tunisia on Wednesday, according to a statement on the National Guard's page.

The statement did not provide further details on the time of the arrest, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also noted that a sum of foreign currency was seized, and those arrested were referred to the relevant authorities for necessary procedures.

Tunisia, located in the central Mediterranean, remains a major transit point for illegal immigration to Europe.