Konda Surekha’S Insensitive Remarks Unites Telugu Film Industry, Stars Clap Back At Her Comment

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) The remarks of Indian National politician Konda Surekha's over the involvement of her opponent KTR in the the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now snowballed into a full-blown controversy. Her derogatory remarks have now united the Telugu as the heavy-weights of Telugu cinema are now standing in support of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Telugu superstars Allu Arjun, NTR Jr., megastar Chiranjeevi and Nani have slammed Konda. In no time the hashtag,“Film Industry Will Not Tolerate” started trending on X, formerly Twitter, as members of the Telugu film fraternity came out in droves to lend their support to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', took to his X, formerly Twitter and put up a statement without mentioning Konda Surekha.

He wrote,“I strongly condemn the baseless derogatory comments made about film personalities and film families. This behaviour is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal. I urge the parties involved to act more responsibly and respect individual privacy, especially towards women. We must promote respect and dignity in society as a whole (sic)”.

NTR Jr's response to Konda's statement was more direct and precisely targeted as he wrote on his X,“Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It's disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry. We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. We should rise above this and maintain respect for each other's boundaries. Let's ensure our society does not normalise such reckless behaviour in democratic India”.

Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a long note as he urged for politicians and people in honourable positions to set better examples.

He wrote,“I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of the film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as the film industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members. No one should stoop to this level for scoring political points by dragging unconnected people and more so women into their political slugfest and making distasteful fictional allegations”.

“We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. Politicians and people in honourable positions should set better examples. Trust the concerned will make amends and withdraw these malicious remarks immediately. #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate”, he added.

Nani wrote on his X,“Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it's stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It's not just about actors or cinema. This is not about any political party. It is not okay for someone in such a respectable position to talk such utter baseless rubbish in front of the media and think that it is okay. We all should condemn such practice which will reflect poorly on our society”.