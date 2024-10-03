Maharashtra News: Pune School Driver Assaults 2 Minor Girls In Moving Bus, Charged With POSCO 'Investigation Ongoing'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra news: A Pune school bus driver sexually assaulted two minor girls on September 30 in a moving school, Pune said. The police registered a case against the 45-year-old driver under BNS and POSCO act sections, reported ANI.

Pune City police senior official said,“A case under BNS section 64,65 (2) and relevant sections of the POSCO act has been registered against the 45-year-old school bus driver at Wanwadi police station on 2nd October. Further investigation is underway.”



More details awaited.....