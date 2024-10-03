Ex-JD(S) Leader Files Extortion Complaint Against Union Minister Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 3 (IANS) A complaint has been lodged against Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy alleging extortion and life threat, sources said on Thursday.

The complaint was lodged by former JD(S) social vice president Vijay Tata at the Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru. The complaint has also been filed against JD(S) MLC Ramesh Gowda.

Vijay Tata has alleged in his complaint that Ramesh Gowda came to his residence recently and handed over his phone to him, making him speak to Kumaraswamy.

The complaint alleged that Kumaraswamy asked Vijay Tata to arrange Rs 50 crore fund for election expenses required to win the Channapatna by-election. Vijay Tata replied that he didn't have that much money.

Vijay Tata has claimed in the complaint that Kumaraswamy became angry over his reply and threatened that if he didn't arrange Rs 50 crore he would have to face consequences and it would be difficult for him to live in Bengaluru and carry out his real estate business.

"Afterwards, Ramesh Gowda insisted that Vijay Tata should arrange Rs 50 crore and further demanded Rs 5 crore for him claiming that he is building a temple and a school. Ramesh Gowda also warned that if money is not arranged, Vijay Tata will face consequences," the complainant alleged.

Police sources claimed that they will file an FIR soon against Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy earlier while lashing out at the Lokayukta SIT Chief ADGP M. Chandrashekhar had alleged that the senior IPS officer in collusion with Vijay Tata is engaged in extortion.

Kumaraswamy had charged,“In Delhi there is a company called PACL which had lakhs of acres with them across the entire country and assets worth Rs 2 lakh crore were seized. Then a person by the name of Vijay Tata having association with a private channel was being backed by Chandrashekhar.”

"Vijay Tata has been named in over 2500 FIRs but there has been no action taken against him. In 2006 there was a complaint lodged against PACL by Shivakumar at the behest of Vijay Tata. The complaint was received by Chandrashekhar who was working with the CCB," Kumaraswamy said on Sunday.

"Vijay Tata then approached PACL seeking Rs 100 crore and said that he would settle the matter with cops. PACL paid Rs 80 crore in cash and Rs 21 crore in cheque. The money was transferred to a few real estate developers. Chandrashekhar using Vijay Tata has swindled crores of rupees from several real estate businesses which shows that he is corrupt and would do anything for power," Kumaraswamy charged.