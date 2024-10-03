Shardiya Navratri 2024 Begins! Devotees Throng Maa Durga Temples In Delhi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Other Cities. Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shardiya Navratri 2024: To mark the beginning of the nine-day festival , thousands of devotees throng temples to seek blessings of Goddess Durga Thursday morning on Navratri 2024 day 1, dedicated to Shailaputri.

In Delhi, the first day of Shardiya Navratri saw devotees gather in large numbers at Jhandewalan Mata Temple for the traditional aarti, marking the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India , with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Navratri 2024 day 1 celebrations across India

The first day of Navratri 2024 celebrations began in different parts of the country on Thursday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja celebrations at Jodhpur Park on Wednesday.

While addressing the devotees, the TMC supremo underlined the importance of unity and inclusivity and wished everyone a Happy Navratri!

"I hope Maa Durga keeps everyone healthy. We respect all religions, castes, and languages. While the administration is with you, you must also support us during the puja," she said.

Durga Puja, synonymous with Navratri in the eastern and northeastern regions of India, involves the celebration of the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The tale signifies the importance of the victory of good over evil.

Throughout India, Navratri celebrations involve the worship of nine forms of the goddess over nine days, with rituals including stage decorations, recitals, and the chanting of scriptures. The festival is also a cultural event tied to the harvest season, featuring pandal competitions, family visits to these installations, and public performances of classical and folk dances.

During the nine days festival, devotees bring Goddess Durga idols and worship them throughout Navratri. The festival also includes myraid of functions be it dance competitions, singing competitions, etc. Devotees also take part in garba dance and other traditional dances.