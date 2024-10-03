Karnataka News: Vijay Tata Accuses HD Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda Of ₹50 Crore Extortion Demand And Threat
Date
10/3/2024 12:00:28 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka news: JD(S) social media vice president Vijay Tata has lodged a complaint against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He alleged that they demanded ₹50 Crores from him and issued life threats and also requested security.
