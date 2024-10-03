Navratri 2024: PM Modi Extends Greetings On The Ocassion Of Shardiya Navratri, 'I Pray To Maa Shailputri...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Navratri 2024: Prime Narendra Modi on October 3 has extended greetings on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote,“I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!”

In another post, he added,“On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you...”