Youth Encouragement Services And Motorola Solutions Foundation Renovate Nashville Youth Centers

NASHVILLE , Tenn., October 2, 2024 /3BL/ - Youth Encouragement Services (YES), together with the Motorola Solutions Foundation and volunteers from the Motorola Solutions Galvin Masters sales organization, refreshed YES' Nashville-based youth centers. The upgrades, made October 2 during a dedicated day of service, include new paint, furniture and landscaping at the Carpenter's Square center and the installation of a sensory board at the Lindsley Center.

“Every child should be able to thrive, no matter their zip code,” said Viva Price, YES executive director.“Through our programs and partnerships in the community, we empower and equip children and their families to succeed at every station of life. We're so excited to invite families from across the Nashville region to our newly renovated spaces.”

YES serves nearly 150 children in summer and after-school programs each day. With reading, mentorship and athletics programs, it helps bridge the learning gap for kids from kindergarten to age 18 while giving them safe places to go and have fun. The center's new amenities and features, installed by Motorola Solutions volunteers, support YES' mission to connect community members to the resources they need.

“Youth Encouragement Services is working hard to help nurture Nashville's next generation,” said Karem Pérez, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation.“Our Foundation seeks to drive meaningful change in the communities where we live and work, and there's no better way to do that than by supporting organizations like YES, which provides safe places for kids to engage in social, educational, recreational and cultural development.”

“The Galvin Masters look forward to our annual day of service all year long,” said John Zidar, senior vice president of North America Government at Motorola Solutions and executive director of the company's Galvin Masters, which promotes employee engagement with the community and volunteerism.“This is the Galvin Masters' 50th anniversary, and we're proud to roll up our sleeves and help make YES youth centers even more special for the kids of Nashville.”

Youth Encouragement Services' Carpenter's Square Center is located at 3016 Nolensville Pike and the Lindsley Center is located at 11 Lindsley Avenue. Learn more at youthencouragement .

About Youth Encouragement Services

Youth Encouragement Services (YES) builds each child's individual strengths, provides an extensive network of support through the YES community and links families to resources that help them achieve greatness. YES operates two youth centers that offer educational and recreational programs as alternatives for kids ages 5-18 during after school hours and summer break. Programs effectively provide youth a safe place to go where they can engage in social, educational, recreational and cultural development

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the world to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company is solving for safer communities.

