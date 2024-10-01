Israeli air strike in Beirut results in at least four fatalities

(MENAFN) An Israeli air strike on an apartment block near the Cola Bridge in Beirut resulted in at least four fatalities, marking the first attack in the city center since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in October of the previous year. The Lebanese Health reported that four individuals were also in the strike. Among the deceased were three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), along with a civilian residing on the floor below, according to local residents.



The Cola area, a bustling intersection linking Beirut’s airport road to the city center, suffered extensive damage, with the fifth floor of the building completely destroyed. Personal belongings were strewn across the street, including books and a wooden map of Palestine, while blood was visible on the ground.



This strike follows the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in another Beirut incident and attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen, indicating an escalation in Israel's military operations. In response to the turmoil, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed announced a pledge of USD100 million to support “the brotherly Lebanese people.”



The PFLP, while significantly smaller than Hezbollah or Hamas in terms of resources and membership, has been actively involved in cross-border skirmishes with Israel in coordination with Hezbollah. The group vowed that the Israeli strike would only bolster their resolve and commitment to resistance.



Residents of Beirut expressed their growing fears, stating, “Nowhere is safe in Beirut,” as the ongoing conflict continues to disrupt daily life and security in the capital.

