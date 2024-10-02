Qatar Amir: Talks With Iran Pres., Focus On Possible Coop. Chances

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad said on Wednesday his talks with visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted cooperation fields.

Speaking in a joint news with President Pezeshkian, the Amir stressed the importance of exploring potential opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in commercial and economic domains.

He noted that the talks are held in light of the accurate circumstances the region is going through, in terms of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Lebanon The martyrdom and wounding of thousands of people put the entire region on the brink of the abyss and lead to expansion of the circle of violence, he said, affirming Qatar's support to any regional or international efforts to reach de-escalation and maintain the stability and security of the region.

The Amir calls on the international community to urgently take action to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to stop their brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Qatar has warned against the latest escalation on Lebanon since the start of Israeli aggression, he said.

On mediation efforts for a ceasefire, the Amir reiterated Qatar's continued endeavors and efforts to halt the war in Gaza and release hostages, elaborating that mediation is a strategic option for Qatar.

He reiterated that establishing an independent viable Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only way for a sustainable and permanent peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian underlined the significance of multiple mechanisms to develop ties between Qatar and Iran, saying that bilateral collaboration supports the region's stability and security.

On the latest regional happenings, he emphasized that Iran is keen on peace and calls for lull. He noted that wars do not serve the region's countries.

The Iranian leader thanked the Amir for hospitality and warm reception, referring that his country is looking forward to boosting ties with Qatar through talks on varied fields. (pick up previous) sss

