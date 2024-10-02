Moore Law, PLLC Encourages Amgen, Inc. Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN



The investigation concerns allegations underlying a recent court ruling that Amgen Inc. must address a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of delaying disclosures regarding its potential $10.7 billion tax liability.

The case argues that were misled when Amgen allegedly concealed the risk of owing billions to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Specifically, on March 13, 2023, an investor in NASDAQ: AMGN shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Amgen Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012, that the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, that the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which Amgen had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations, and that Amgen's refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed Amgen to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

