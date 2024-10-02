Palomar Health Leads Forensic Health Advocacy During 13Th Annual SART Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Palomar Reimagining Healthcare

Palomar Health, California's designated hospital-based training center for forensic medical evidentiary exams

Palomar Health proudly hosted the 13th Annual Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) Summit

The Sexual Assault Response Team Summit reinforces Palomar Health's commitment to advocacy and equips teams with best practices to support survivors effectively

- Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar HealthSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palomar Health, California's designated hospital-based training center for forensic medical evidentiary exams, proudly hosted the 13th Annual Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) Summit from September 4–6. As a leader in forensic health advocacy, Palomar Health hosts the SART Summit with the goal of equipping sexual assault response teams with essential best practices, ensuring that survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault receive the highest level of care and every opportunity for justice.“At Palomar Health, our mission is to heal, comfort and promote health in the communities we serve. This dedication to wellbeing is woven into every aspect of our work,” said Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health, in her opening remarks. "Each of us here today recognize the gravity of violence's impact and embrace our responsibility to intervene and help survivors achieve justice."This year's SART Summit brought together key stakeholders from California in the fields of sexual assault and interpersonal violence-law enforcement, prosecutors, public defenders, judges, victim advocates, criminalists and forensic medical evidentiary examiners-to deepen their understanding, enhance their expertise and gain valuable insights to improve their techniques and foster their professional development. Palomar Health's primary initiative with this summit is to ensure standardized practice across the state.Focusing on the constructive process of examining past experiences within multidisciplinary sexual assault response teams, the summit explored instances where challenges arose in responding to cases or supporting victims, emphasizing the value of reflection in fostering growth and improvement. This year's keynote speakers included Denise Huskins, a high-profile kidnapping and sexual assault survivor, and Detective Misty Carausu, who was assigned as a general detective in Huskin's case.The summit also featured distinguished speakers, including Dr. Jennifer Pierce-Weeks, CEO of the International Association of Forensic Nurses (IAFN), who spoke on the significance of trauma-informed care in forensic practice. Jennifer Johnson, Director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, provided insights into statewide initiatives improving response systems for victims of violence. Prosecutor Elizabeth Woods shared her experiences navigating legal challenges in sexual assault cases, stressing the importance of continued education and interdisciplinary cooperation. Together, these speakers inspired attendees to reflect on past practices and refine their approach to forensic healthcare and justice.Since 1984, Palomar Health has cared for child assault victims through their nationally accredited North County San Diego Child Advocacy Center, offering a safe haven where young survivors find solace and support. In 1991, a group of dedicated Palomar Health nurses started the Sexual Assault Response Team in collaboration with multidisciplinary partners, marking Palomar Health the first healthcare system in San Diego County to address the needs of adult sexual assault victims.“At Palomar Health, our commitment extends beyond medical care, recognizing that true healing addresses both physical injuries and emotional and psychological wellbeing,” added Hansen.“Our dedication to trauma-informed care for victims of child abuse, sexual assault, and violence reflects our mission to bring comfort and healing to those who have endured unimaginable hardships.”For decades, Palomar Health has been a consistent leader in forensic health services and an advocate for survivors. This multidisciplinary conference is just another example of how Palomar Health is reimagining the healthcare experience.For more information on Palomar Health and their dedication to forensic health services, please visit PalomarHealth . For media inquiries, please contact .... Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.###About Palomar HealthEstablished in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive health care in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is nationally recognized as operating one of America's 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women's health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.

