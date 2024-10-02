Pure Healthcare Tops The 2024 Utah 100, Awarded By Mountainwest Capital Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Utah's largest business networking organization shares its annual ranked list of the fastest growing companies in the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) recognized Pure Healthcare who took the No. 1 spot at the 30th annual 2024 Utah 100 awards event. First presented in 1994, the Utah 100 is MWCN's yearly list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.
"Pure Healthcare's patient-focused mission has been essential to their incredibly fast growth as more people benefit from affordable, quality care through its network of providers," said Chris Badger, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Healthcare companies have trended upward on the Utah 100 for the past several years, pointing to greater need for better, more efficient healthcare options, including medical information and services provided."
In addition to the significant healthcare representation on the 2024 Utah 100, global trends in AI are also shaping the featured organizations. Businesses that provide AI services to a wide variety of industries are driving growth in the state, and have subsequently seen a significant increase on this year's list. Other trends include companies that focus on finding and serving needs in the community, which has resonated with customers.
The list of Utah 100 honorees was determined using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, through December 2023. In addition, during the awards ceremonies, MWCN announced its annual Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite lists.
Companies in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the past five years. The Emerging Elite lists organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2024 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100:
Pure Healthcare
Motos America
Gabb
Pura
Cottonwood Communities
Co-Diagnostics
Just Ingredients
&Collar
Dorai Home
Five Star Franchising
CoFi
LVT
Cinch
Action Solar
C.W. Development Group
Blue Raven Solar
Bucked Up
SINTX Technologies
Platform Accounting Group
Spoonful of Comfort
Final Mile Solar
SixFifty
Domo
Weave
Health Catalyst
Kenect
G&A Partners
AutoSavvy
Varex Imaging
Overstock
eAssist Dental Solutions
Becklar
TAB Bank
Design Imaging
Intermountain Electronics
Universal Accounting Center
Chunker
Nature's Sunshine
Purple Innovation
JobNimbus
ELB Learning
OptConnect
Squeeze
Frazil
Oilo Studio
CallTower
Bonneville Builders
Tagg N Go Car Wash
Tranont
SkyShare
Clarus Corporation
Strut
Franklin Covey
Pack Tax
Anthem Custom Homes
EZARC
ProdataKey
Big Red Jelly
Bandwango
Sensapure Flavors
Cadence Innovations Group
Blue Eye Monitoring
Cost Segregation Authority
MTN OPS
Nexus IT
Dental Buyer Advocates
Security National Financial
Aqua Yield
Denik
Evolved Commerce
Durham Brands
Big Deal Outlet
Made by Mary
Zonos
Complete Recovery Corporation
LitJoy Crate
A-Core Concrete Specialists
KURU Footwear
San Diablo Artisan Churros
Omniq
Abode Luxury Rentals
Deploy Surveillance
All Filters
J. Lyne Roberts & Sons
Profire Energy
FirstMile
Sidewinders
VLCM
Code Quick
ESL Vision
Lender Toolkit
SEO Werkz
Ark Insurance Solutions
NOMATIC
Oz Marketing
Olympus Wealth Management
Beans and Brews Coffeehouse
Legacy Tree Genealogists
InXpress
SOS Support
2024 Top 15 Revenue:
Layton Construction
Zions Bancorporation
Extra Space Storage
Pattern
Young Automotive Group
HealthEquity
Sportsman's Warehouse
Westland Construction
Innovative Industrial Properties
Merit Medical
Beauty Industry Group
Aptive Environmental
Lucid Software
Angel Studios
Peak Capital Partners
2024 Emerging Elite (in alphabetical order):
Beehive Meals
Bloom
Devos
HERO Home
Hona
Kajae
Kingbee Rentals, LLC
Nursa, Inc.
Pressed Floral
Savvos Health
Torus, Inc.
Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.
WeLink
Zartico
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at .
