Pure Healthcare Tops The 2024 Utah 100, Awarded By Mountainwest Capital Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Utah's largest business networking organization shares its annual ranked list of the fastest growing companies in the state.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital (MWCN) recognized Pure Healthcare who took the No. 1 spot at the 30th annual 2024 Utah 100 awards event. First presented in 1994, the Utah 100 is MWCN's yearly list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

"Pure Healthcare's patient-focused mission has been essential to their incredibly fast growth as more people benefit from affordable, quality care through its network of providers," said Chris Badger, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Healthcare companies have trended upward on the Utah 100 for the past several years, pointing to greater need for better, more efficient healthcare options, including medical information and services provided."

In addition to the significant healthcare representation on the 2024 Utah 100, global trends in AI are also shaping the featured organizations. Businesses that provide AI services to a wide variety of industries are driving growth in the state, and have subsequently seen a significant increase on this year's list. Other trends include companies that focus on finding and serving needs in the community, which has resonated with customers.

The list of Utah 100 honorees was determined using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, through December 2023. In addition, during the awards ceremonies, MWCN announced its annual Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite lists.

Companies in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the past five years. The Emerging Elite lists organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The 2024 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100:

Pure HealthcareMotos AmericaGabbPuraCottonwood CommunitiesCo-DiagnosticsJust Ingredients&CollarDorai HomeFive Star FranchisingCoFiLVTCinchAction SolarC.W. Development GroupBlue Raven SolarBucked UpSINTX TechnologiesPlatform Accounting GroupSpoonful of ComfortFinal Mile SolarSixFiftyDomoWeaveHealth CatalystKenectG&A PartnersAutoSavvyVarex ImagingOverstockeAssist Dental SolutionsBecklarTAB BankDesign ImagingIntermountain ElectronicsUniversal Accounting CenterChunkerNature's SunshinePurple InnovationJobNimbusELB LearningOptConnectSqueezeFrazilOilo StudioCallTowerBonneville BuildersTagg N Go Car WashTranontSkyShareClarus CorporationStrutFranklin CoveyPack TaxAnthem Custom HomesEZARCProdataKeyBig Red JellyBandwangoSensapure FlavorsCadence Innovations GroupBlue Eye MonitoringCost Segregation AuthorityMTN OPSNexus ITDental Buyer AdvocatesSecurity National FinancialAqua YieldDenikEvolved CommerceDurham BrandsBig Deal OutletMade by MaryZonosComplete Recovery CorporationLitJoy CrateA-Core Concrete SpecialistsKURU FootwearSan Diablo Artisan ChurrosOmniqAbode Luxury RentalsDeploy SurveillanceAll FiltersJ. Lyne Roberts & SonsProfire EnergyFirstMileSidewindersVLCMCode QuickESL VisionLender ToolkitSEO WerkzArk Insurance SolutionsNOMATICOz MarketingOlympus Wealth ManagementBeans and Brews CoffeehouseLegacy Tree GenealogistsInXpressSOS Support

2024 Top 15 Revenue:

Layton ConstructionZions BancorporationExtra Space StoragePatternYoung Automotive GroupHealthEquitySportsman's WarehouseWestland ConstructionInnovative Industrial PropertiesMerit MedicalBeauty Industry GroupAptive EnvironmentalLucid SoftwareAngel StudiosPeak Capital Partners

2024 Emerging Elite (in alphabetical order):



Beehive Meals

Bloom

Devos

HERO Home

Hona

Kajae

Kingbee Rentals, LLC

Nursa, Inc.

Pressed Floral

Savvos Health

Torus, Inc.

Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.

WeLink Zartico

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at .

SOURCE MountainWest Capital Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED