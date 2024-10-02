Power Knot LLC Releases Two Tonne Food Digester With A Built-In Bin Tipper And NFC Card Reader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the leader of on-site organic waste management solutions, has launched the LFC-2000

biodigester, a food digester with a daily capacity up to 6000 kg (13200 lb) with a built-in bin tipper. The LFC-2000 biodigester is the largest model available in the LFC® biodigester family which has nine different models that can process from 10 kg (22 lb) up to 6000 kg (13200 lb) of food waste per day.

biodigester is a game changer for organizations managing significant organic waste," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "It enables businesses to efficiently reduce waste, simplify operations, and reduce costs with its integrated, user-friendly features."

biodigester is the largest industrial grade food digester to feature an NFC-controlled bin tipper. The machine, constructed entirely from stainless steel, includes a touchscreen interface that supports up to 100 NFC cards. These cards enable tracking the type or source of food waste, with the data visualized through comprehensive dashboards and graphs. This capability provides organizations with critical insights for developing strategies to minimize food waste and improve operational efficiency and accountability.

LFC Cloud, Power Knot's advanced data analytics system. The LFC Cloud provides usage statistics, diagnostics, and service schedules, accessible from any device globally. The biodigester securely uploads data, stored for five years, including waste processed and CO2 diverted over various timeframes. Data from multiple machines can be combined into a single report.

biodigester here .

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides sustainable solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally, helping to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies, including nine biodigester models processing from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste daily, are reliable, proven, and offer a payback period typically under two years. All products are designed and manufactured in Silicon Valley, California.

