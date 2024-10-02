Gartner Features 4Pack In Its Latest Market Guide For Packaging Specification Management

(MENAFN- Pressat) [London-3rd October 2024] 4Pack is delighted to be featured for the fourth year running in the latest Guide for Packaging and Product Specification Management solutions from Gartner, the analyst firm. Gartner market guides are recognised as premium analyses of software market sectors, including packaging specification management and artwork management.

This particular publication guides decision-makers who are seeking to improve their product and packaging data governance, boost their control over packaging data and improve their packaging specification management. It helps them identify the most capable, robust and proven solutions for their needs.

Helen Poole, Managing Director of 4Flying Ltd, says“Although appreciation by our customers is perhaps our most important measure, being recognised by industry analysts is undoubtedly an essential benchmark for business software like 4Pack. We're delighted that Gartner continues to position us firmly among the marketplace leaders.”

Regulatory compliance also sits high on the priority list of these decision-makers. Packaging producers are under increasing scrutiny by regulators around their packaging waste production, use of recycled plastics and adoption of recyclable and compostable packaging. Organisations require robust and accessible data about their products, to power their regulatory reporting, inform strategies for sustainability and then enable effective tracking and measurement of improvements.

Choosing the right packaging data and specification management solution is business critical.

Gartner provides valuable insights into industry trends and vendor comparisons to help decision-makers with such choices. 4Pack has also featured for the past several years in the Gartner Market Guide for Labelling and Artwork Management – another critical function for its customer base in the consumer goods and food & beverage industries.

The 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Packaging and Product Specification Management , written by John Blake and Marc Halpern , is available directly from Gartner.

About 4Pack

4Pack is a software solution that helps CPG and F&B brands and organisations to streamline and simplify how they launch, manage, and package their products. It connects and centralises the data, assets, documents and workflows around product information, artwork & labeling and packaging components into one purpose-designed system. Thus powering improved collaboration, control, consistency and compliance with internal standards and external regulation. 4Pack is brought to market by London-based 4Flying Ltd, which serves and supports 4Pack customers in the UK and around the world. It is part of the international 4Flying Group, based in Verona, Italy.